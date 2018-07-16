Carson Wentz Signs for a Second Season with NRG

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--NRG is thrilled to announce that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is returning as an NRG Ambassador for the 2018-19 season.

Back in October 2016, NRG was the first Philadelphia company to team up with Wentz on an endorsement deal.

“I’m proud to continue representing NRG,” Wentz said. “From charitable giving to a wide range of products and services, NRG’s commitment to its customers and the community is demonstrated in every aspect of the company’s work.”

NRG has a number of programs that allow its employees and customers to give back to their communities. These programs include the company’s crowd-sourced donation initiative and , the electricity program that allows NRG customers to support local nonprofits by simply paying their energy bill.

“We’re thrilled to have Carson return as an NRG ambassador for another season,” said NRG general manager and vice president Mike Starck. “He has made the Philly area his home, and we look forward to working with him across the region.”

As an NRG brand ambassador, Wentz will help customers understand the importance of energy and electricity choice, as well as NRG’s values and products.

NRG is the official energy provider of the Philadelphia Eagles so this endorsement deal builds on NRG’s already strong partnership with the franchise. NRG designed, installed and operates the key renewable energy systems at Lincoln Financial Field, including solar arrays featuring more than 11,000 solar panels and 14 micro-wind turbines ringing the stadium.

About NRG Energy

At NRG, we’re redefining power by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We create value by generating electricity and serving nearly 3 million residential and commercial customers through our portfolio of retail electricity brands. A Fortune 500 company, NRG delivers customer-focused solutions for managing electricity, while enhancing energy choice and working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @ nrgenergy, @ nrginsight.

