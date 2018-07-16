A flying home run softball smashes into a passing car’s windshield in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A home run baseball flying out of the field smashed into a passing car on Sunday, causing the terrified female driver and her child to shriek at the unexpected intrusion.

Taoyuan Department of Rapid Transit Systems senior specialist Chou shu-xia (鄒淑霞) was taking her child on a trip and when she was driving past the Qing Pu Softball Field in Chungli District, Taoyuan City, a flying baseball hit the windshield of her car, causing a serious dent and cracks in the windshield, according to a CNA report.

Chou said she heard a loud noise and then saw the circular dent and cracks in the windshield, the report said. While she was badly shaken by the incident that came so out of the blue, her elementary school child was terrified and burst into crying, according to the report.

Even though nobody was hurt in the incident, both the mother and the child suffered from shock,

Chou said that after she stopped and parked her car, she checked to make sure her child was not injured, and then checked the object that struck the windshield, the report said. She was amazed to find it was a softball. She looked to see a softball match was underway on a nearby baseball field. She began to suspect that a home run baseball flying out of the field struck her car, according to the report.

The Qing Pu police officer who handled the case said that the police station is located near the baseball field, but nobody has ever filed a report because of their car was struck by a baseball, the report said.

When the officer took the car owner to the baseball field, the event organizer said they did have a home run baseball that flew out of the field, but they had never thought it would fly over the home run catching net to the highway 30 meters away and strike a car, the report said.

Besides apologizing to the car owner, the organizer said they will report the incident to their insurance company to settle the claim.

(photo courtesy of 鄒淑霞) /CNA