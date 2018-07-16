Former UK Cabinet secretary seeks new Brexit referendum

LONDON (AP) — A former Cabinet minister from the ruling Conservative Party has called for the British public to be consulted in a new referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union.

Former Education Secretary Justine Greening told the BBC Monday that Parliament is "gridlocked" over Brexit. She said she and other senior Conservative Party lawmakers favor a new vote.

Greening said she would campaign to keep Britain in the EU if a new referendum is held.

There is mounting pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May coming from both sides of the Brexit debate.

Her recent white paper outlining plans for a "common rule book" with the EU over trade in goods has infuriated those who favor a complete break.

Parliament will debate aspects of the Brexit plan later Monday.