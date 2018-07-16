Taiwan's Kinmen to host International Music Festival in late July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Quemoy International Music Festival, featuring popular and up-and-coming artists spanning four concerts will take place in Jinning Township, Kinmen County from July 25 to August 4, reported CNA.

The second iteration of the annual music festival will kick off at 7.00 p.m. at the Houhu Seashore Park (后湖海濱公園) in Jinning Township(金寧鄉).

The festival was named "Quemoy" after the Portuguese name for the island rather than the official name of Kinmen, as a means to attract the youth, according to the Kinmen County government

Concerts will be held on July 25, July 28, August 1 and August 4.

The headline for the July 25 concert is Jeannie Hsieh (謝金燕), who is well known for her music which mixes techno and hip hop.

Taiwanese Mandopop singer Leheane Palray (梁文音) will perform on July 28 and Kimberley Chen (陳芳語) will perform on August 1.

Taiwanese Hokkien pop singer Chan Ya-wen (詹雅雯) will close the festival on August 4.

Additional attractions including water slides, children's pools, and sand digging areas will also be arranged.



2018 Quemoy International Music Festival flyer (Image courtesy of Kinmen County government)