School starts early in West Bank village set for demolition

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian ministry of education has decided to start the schoolyear early in a Bedouin village in the West Bank that is slated for demolition.

The ministry says it's trying to pre-empt any Israeli move by starting school early for 170 elementary students in Khan al-Ahmar and four nearby Bedouin communities.

The students lined up on Monday in the courtyard, singing the Palestinian anthem as officials attended.

Israel claims the village, east of Jerusalem, was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents 12 kilometers, about 7 miles, away. But critics say it's impossible for Palestinians to get building permits and that the demolition is meant to make room for an Israeli settlement.

Israel's Supreme Court has suspended the planned demolition pending an appeal amid international opposition to the move.