Air Tractor and L3 Add BAE Systems Sensor Technology to AT-802L Longsword™ Options

OLNEY & WACO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2018--Air Tractor and L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that their AT-802L Longsword ™ ISR and light-attack system now supports compatibility with BAE Systems’ multi-function signals intelligence and electronic warfare sensor family of systems, presently referred to as “COBRA.”

The AT-802L Longsword is a collaboration between L3 Technologies and Air Tractor, Inc. Longsword is a low-cost aircraft with FAA and Military Type certificates that can be configured for ISR and light-attack missions.

The BAE Systems COBRA family of systems is an open architecture signals intelligence (SIGINT) and Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (ES/EA) capability that can be combined with other sensors and weapons on the versatile AT-802L Longsword for export-eligible customers.

COBRA is an exportable, multi-protocol, software-defined system tailored to meet domestic and international mission objectives. COBRA has the capability to integrate as a pod on the AT-802L wing station and can be integrated in an inboard configuration. It is ideal for supporting intelligence operations and traditional military and law enforcement activities with precision airborne ES and EA capabilities.

“Compatibility with BAE Systems’ COBRA highlights the multi-mission flexibility of the AT-802L Longsword,” said Mark Von Schwarz, Senior Vice President and President of L3 Aerospace Systems. “The aircraft can accommodate multiple sensors and still have hard points available for weapons.”

To create the AT-802L Longsword, L3 enhances the AT-802U with a certified, state-of-the-art glass cockpit, 3-D autopilot and the L3 ForceX Widow ® mission management system. Widow is a fourth-generation mission execution software application capable of combining input from multiple sensors. These include the L3 WESCAM MX ™ -15 EO/IR sensor, the Horizon Technologies FlyingFish ™ XPOD airborne satellite phone monitoring system and the Thales I-Master Radar that features Moving Target Indicator and Coherent Change Detection capabilities.

“The COBRA system fits perfectly with the AT-802L Longsword’s characteristics,” said Jim Hirsch, President of Air Tractor. “Like the Longsword, it embodies essential elements of the foreign internal defense mission: lethal, interoperable, affordable, survivable, agile.”

The AT-802L Longsword light-attack and ISR aircraft provides industry-leading payload, endurance and austere field capability with the lowest entry and sustainment costs in its class. The global network of qualified Air Tractor dealers provides an existing and unmatched parts and service network.

The AT-802L Longsword was developed by L3 and Air Tractor to satisfy partner nations and international special operations forces requirements. Longsword aircraft are currently in service with a partner nation, and dozens of legacy Air Tractors are supporting light-attack and surveillance missions elsewhere.

