EU, embassies write to Sri Lankan leader on executions

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The European Union and other diplomatic missions have sought verification from the Sri Lankan government on its stand to resume executions after a rise in crime.

In a joint statement on Monday, the EU delegation and the embassies of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Canada and Norway said they have written to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena regarding the issue.

There is a rising crime wave in Sri Lanka, including gang-related killings, narcotics, robberies and sex crimes, leading to a public outcry demanding executions. The government has responded by saying it will execute prisoners who have allegedly taken advantage of a moratorium on executions to continue their drug trade from prison.

Sri Lanka last executed a prisoner in 1976 and has since maintained a moratorium.