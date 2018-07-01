Perseid meteor shower visible in Taiwan mid-August 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Perseid meteor shower will be perfectly visible from Alishan mid-August, the Chiayi Forestry Bureau announced Monday, July 16.

The show can best be viewed from Alishan in the middle of August. Three camps will be arranged by the Bureau to guide families up the mountain to view the spectacular event.

The Peresid is a fast-moving meteor shower associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle, the largest object to be regularly visible from earth. The meteors appear to hail from the constellation Perseus, from which they received their name.



(CNA image)

In order to view the Perseids, one must be far from light pollution and have a vast range of sight available, making Alishan, 2,000 meters above sea level, an ideal destination for viewing.

The camp meets in the afternoon and includes an introduction to Alishan, a ride on the Alishan train, a guided walking tour to explore the mountain's biodiversity, and a chance to try out the telescopes provided. Camps will be held Aug. 8, Aug. 13, and Aug. 14.

Registration for the camp begins July 18 at 9 a.m.