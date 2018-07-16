  1. Home
Airport MRT ticket prices to be lowered in greater Taipei in Oct.

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/16 17:23

Airport MRT. (TMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tickets for all rides on the Airport MRT connecting Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan are to be reduced by NT$10 by October as the part of the first phase of two phases of decreased prices, announced the Taoyuan Metro Corporation (TMC) today (July 16). 

As TMC says it has reached its goal of "system stability and safety," and on the basis of "increasing ridership, optimizing service, and stabilizing finances, the company will begin lowering the prices at all stations by NT$10. After the prices have been modified and tested, it is expected that the new rates will go into effect on Oct. 1 of this year.

Average daily ridership has gone up this yea to 61,000 passengers, an 8 to 9 percent increase from the same period last year. 
