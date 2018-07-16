Taiwan cross-party delegation visits US House of Representatives leaders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A cross-party delegation of Taiwanese politicians began a five day visit to the U.S. on July 16, in a bid to deepen Taiwan-U.S. ties, reported CNA.

The delegation comprises of politicians from the major Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Kuomintang (KMT) parties, and the group will visit senior U.S. politicians, administration officials and scholars from July 17 to July 21.

The delegation will meet Chairman of the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs Ed Royce and Asia and the Pacific subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ted Yoho on July 17.

The delegation will also meet Subcommittee on East Asia, The Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Cory Gardner on July 17.

Gregg Harper, Republican Co-chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus is scheduled to meet the delegation on July 18.

CNA also reports that the Taiwanese lawmakers will meet with U.S. administration officials and think tank scholars.

The delegation will also attend a dinner put on by Taiwan Representative to the United States Stanley Kao (高碩泰).

Delegation participant and Legislative Yuan Member Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) told CNA that the cross-party delegation will speak about cross-strait issues, the U.S. Taiwan Travel Act and the U.S. 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.

Liu said the U.S. will become aware of the current situation in Taiwan over the coming days.

Lin hopes that through communication, Taiwan and the U.S. can enhance mutual understanding and cooperation.

The cross-party delegation is comprised of DPP lawmakers Liu Shyh-fang and Lin Chun-hsien, as well as KMT lawmakers Johnny Chiang, Lu Yu-ling, Lin Li-chan and Wayne Chiang, among others.