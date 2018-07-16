Taiwan’s Tseng wins Wimbledon boys’ title after win at Roland Garros

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 17-year-old Taiwan’s rising tennis star Tseng Chun-hsin (曾俊欣) won Wimbledon boys’ singles title on Sunday, beating Britain's Jack Draper, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-4, becoming the first boy to complete the consecutive wins at Roland Garros and Wimbledon singles since France’s Gael Monfils in 2004.

During the post-match press conference, Tseng said he was very relaxed playing the first set, and in the second set he had a few chances to break Draper’s serve but failed to convert them because he felt pressure at those times.

Tseng lost the second set during the tie-break, which turned out to be the only set he lost during this year’s Wimbledon. He said that after he lost the set, the only thing he was only thinking about what he could improve in the next set and then he continued to focus on the game.



During the match, the home crowd had been rooting hard for Draper, but Tseng, who has a composed playing style, said that at first he might feel a little bit of pressure from the audience, but when he kicked it into gear and began enjoying the match and focusing on how to deal with his opponent, no sounds from the audience could affect him, adding, “At one time [I] could only hear my own breath.”



Talking about his career plan, Tseng said he plans to leave the junior ranks after the Youth Olympics and the US Open and play full-time on the professional tour.

“My favorite idol is Kei Nishikori because I think he's the best … one of the best Asia player. I think I play similar like him, so I want to be the same like him," said Tseng.

Tseng and Nishikori are also similar in stature. Tseng is relatively small in stature at 175cm (5’9"), but he hopes he is still growing.