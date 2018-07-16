Weekend Sports In Brief

WORLD CUP

MOSCOW (AP) — France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday in a match briefly interrupted by an on-field protest during the second half that Russian punk band Pussy Riot later took credit for .

Teenage forward Kylian Mbappe scored his fourth goal of the tournament for France and the team's fourth in the 65th minute, about 12 minutes after play resumed at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Mbappe, who is 19, is only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final. Pele was 17 when he scored two goals for Brazil in the 1958 final.

Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba also scored for the 1998 champions. Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic scored for Croatia.

Mandzukic also scored an own-goal, giving France the lead in the 18th minute.

Pussy Riot, a Russian punk rock group that rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012, claimed responsibility for the second-half disruption on Twitter.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is back at his best and the Wimbledon champion for a fourth time, grabbing a lead right away against a weary Kevin Anderson in the final and winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Sunday.

Anderson nearly managed to extend the match, holding five set points to force a fourth set. Djokovic held steady, saving all five of those, then was as superior in the tiebreaker as he was most of the sun-drenched afternoon.

It is Djokovic's 13th major trophy, the fourth-highest total in the history of men's tennis.

But it's also his first in more than two years.

During that time, Djokovic struggled with a painful right elbow that eventually required surgery and as his losses accumulated, his ranking fell out of the top 20 for the first time in more than a decade. He grew so frustrated with his form that he spoke about skipping the grass-court circuit.

Fortunately for him, he changed his mind.

At No. 21, Djokovic is the lowest-ranked Wimbledon titlist since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

LONDON (AP) — Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon championship by stopping Serena Williams' bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Kerber played cleanly as can be, covering the court so well and picking her spots for big shots, in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Williams in Saturday's final.

It is the 30-year-old Kerber's third Grand Slam title. She also beat Williams in the Australian Open final in 2016, then won that year's U.S. Open.

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and her 23 major trophies rank second all-time to Margaret Court. This final came just 10½ months after the 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter and dealt with a serious health scare. She was playing in the fourth tournament of her comeback.

BOXING

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Manny Pacquiao clinched his 60th victory with a seventh-round knockout Sunday of Argentinian Lucas Matthysse, his first stoppage in nine years.

Pacquiao said he worked hard but was surprised by the swift win in the World Boxing Association welterweight title fight.

Pacquiao rebounded from his disappointing loss last year to Australian Jeff Horn and his victory could extend his boxing career that had taken a backseat to his political life as a Filipino senator.

"This is part of boxing. You win some, you lose some," Matthysse said. He hailed Pacquiao as a "great legend" and said he will take a break after his loss.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad also attended the fight, the biggest boxing match in the country since the 1975 heavyweight clash between Muhammad Ali and Australian Joe Bugner.

Duterte said: "I would like to congratulate Senator Manny Pacquiao for giving us pride and bringing the Filipino nation together once more."

POKER

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indianapolis resident John Cynn is the champion of the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event.

The 33-year-old won the famed tournament Sunday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He's now $8.8 million richer and the owner of a coveted gold bracelet with diamonds and other gemstones.

Cynn eliminated Tony Miles, of Lake Mary, Florida, on the 442nd hand of the final table.

Cynn's king of clubs and jack of clubs were stronger than Miles' hand. Miles went all in with queen of clubs and eight of hearts.

The community cards were king of hearts, king of diamonds, five of hearts, eight of diamonds and four of spades.

Miles takes home $5 million.

Houston resident Michael Dyer was eliminated Saturday in third place.

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets prospect Peter Alonso hit a two-run homer that reminded manager Torii Hunter of Mark McGwire as the United States beat the World 10-6 in a longball-filled All-Star Futures Game on Sunday.

Alonso's seventh-inning home run came off Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Adonis Medina, whose wild pitch on a strikeout allowed the go-ahead run to score. Medina is one of the prospects whose name has been mentioned in trade talks involving Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have also been linked to Machado, got some good and bad in the Futures Game with catcher Keibert Ruiz injuring his right hand and outfielder Yusniel Diaz hitting two home runs. Ruiz took a foul tip off his right hand and left the game.

Cincinnati Reds prospect Taylor Trammell, who had a home run and a triple, was chosen as the MVP.

Hunter said after Alonso's home run: "That is some Mark McGuire-type stuff. I won't forget that name." Friend and former teammate David Ortiz managed the World team.

HOCKEY

Retired NHL goaltender Ray Emery, who helped the Ottawa Senators reach the final in 2007 and won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013, drowned in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35.

Hamilton Police said Emery was identified as the victim of a swimming accident Sunday morning. Staff sergeant Paul Evans said police received a call just after 6 a.m. that an adult swimmer did not surface and that the Niagara Police assisted in the recovery effort.

Emery's body was recovered just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Hamilton Police said a cause of death would be confirmed after a post-mortem.

Nicknamed "Razor" for his aggressive style, Emery played parts of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks from 2003-2015. He helped the Senators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and won it as a backup with the Blackhawks in 2013.

GOLF

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo rallied from four points back to win his first American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe on Sunday.

Romo, who retired after the 2016 NFL season and is now an NFL analyst, had 27 points on the day to beat three-time defending champion Mark Mulder and San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski, the leader after the first two rounds.

Romo tapped in for par, worth one point, on the 18th hole to finish with 71 points, three ahead of Mulder, the former major league pitcher. He then caught a flight to Berlin, Wis., where he was to compete in a 36-hole U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament on Monday.

The American Century Championship uses a modified Stableford scoring system which rewards points for eagles (six), birdies (three) and pars (one) and deducts points (two) for double bogeys or worse. Bogeys are worth zero points.

Pavelski had a 7-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th that could have tied Romo, but it slid by. He finished with 66 points, tied for third with Ray Allen, who will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 7.

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Michael Kim shot a final-round 66 on Sunday to win the John Deere Classic by a record-setting eight strokes and pick up his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Kim, who turned 25 on Saturday, finished at 27-under 257 — breaking Steve Stricker's tournament record from 2010 by one shot. He also qualified for next week's British Open at Carnoustie.

Bronson Burgoon, Francesco Molinari, Joel Dahmen and Sam Ryder all finished at 19 under.

Kim took all the drama out of the final round with birdies on his first three holes and secured the largest margin of victory during the tournament's stay at TPC Deere Run, which began in 2000. J.P. Hayes (2002) and Vijay Singh (2003) won the event by four strokes.