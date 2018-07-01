Taiwan's StarLux Airlines CEO to ink deal with Airbus for 17 aircraft

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The up and coming Taiwanese airline, StarLux, is preparing to make a big purchase to expand its fleet ahead of a start to commercial operations, with a deal from European plane manufacturer Airbus.



The companies are reportedly in negotiations for a US$6 billion dollar deal for 12 large capacity A350-1000 aircraft, and five smaller capacity A350-900s, according to a source reported by Bloomberg, who says that the deal has yet to be approved.



However, the Chairman of StarLux Airlines Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) is headed to the U.K. to attend the 2018 Farnborough Airshow this week, where aircraft manufacturers like Airbus, Boeing and others are expected to discuss upcoming projects for the year ahead.



CNA reports that Chang will sign an MoU for the 17 aircraft on Monday, July 16.

The A350-1000 model has reportedly not performed as well as the smaller A350-900 model and the deal, if approved, for a dozen would be a good boost for the product’s sales.



Bloomberg reports that Airbus also has a deal being negotiated with Air Asia and is also rumored to have received a substantial order from the Indonesian airline Lion Mentari Airlines.

Chang was the former CEO of Taiwan’s EVA Airlines from 2013 to 2016 until a legal dispute between Chang and his siblings developed after the death of their father Chang Jung-fa (張榮發), who established the Evergreen Group and EVA Airlines.

StarLux Airlines was formed as a result of the legal dispute, after Chang was excluded from inheriting EVA Airlines by his siblings. He chose to invest his savings into establishing a new airline which is now under review by Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration.



The company is expected to begin commercial flights in early 2020, reports CNA.



StarLux Airlines CEO Chang Kuo-wei (CNA Image)