Mature marijuana growers apprehended in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two sexagenarians were arrested July 14 after the Pingtung area coast guard discovered hundreds of marijuana plants growing in the forest.

According to coast guard intelligence, foreign drug traffickers smuggled marijuana seeds into Taiwan and charged locals with growing the seeds into valuable plants. A special task force was assembled to track down the growers in Kaohsu Township, Pingtung, according to CNA.

The task force disguised themselves as local farmers to survey the area closely to be certain. Seizing an opportunity before the plants were harvested, the police moved in to arrest the growers July 14, finding over 117 marijuana plants worth over NT$50 million (US$1.6 million).

The two farmers were Liang Jin-lin (梁敬林), 61, and Yeh Shen-hsi (葉申喜), 63, old friends who first met in Pingtung during elementary school. Both were deeply involved in organized sports as youth.

As a child Liang was a Little League Baseball player and even participated in the Little League World Series. Yeh was a sprinter and set the domestic record for the 100 meter sprint.

Both men split the farming responsibilities as well as grew their own crops. Liang grew lemons and yeh grew aloe.

The athletes became marijuana growers after recent economic hardships and the allure of quick cash. Yeh was apprehended July 14 around 5 a.m. while tending his plants and Liang was arrested at his home nearby.