Indian engineer wins Taiwan News World Cup Photo Contest 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Balaji Jadavar (吉奈特) is the official winner of the Taiwan News World Cup Photo Contest for his photo of himself standing next to a cardboard cutout of Team Portugal's star forward with a soccer ball on his head.

Winners were selected via an online poll which was held over the weekend. The first place winner, received 333 votes or 53 percent of the total, the second place finisher received 191 votes (30 percent) and the third place recipient garnered 51 votes (8 percent).

For winning first place in the Taiwan News World Cup Photo Contest, Jadavar, a 26-year-old engineer from India, will receive a one-night stay in the executive suite at the Caesar Park Hotel, Taipei worth NT$15,000 (US$500). Jadavar, who recently graduated from Taiwan's Wufeng University after four years of study, said he took the photo when he was shopping at a Carrefour in Chiayi.



Jadavar (right).

In second place, was this wild photo of a fan holding a replica of the World Cup Trophy while screaming madly for his team. For winning second place, this contestant will receive two vouchers for a brunch at the Marco Polo Italian restaurant in the Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei.



Frenzied fan cheering on his team while holding a replica of the world cup (center).

In third place, was this photo of a woman pretending to kick her friend as she ducks out of the way while to two stand in front of a massive Adidas World Cup 2018 soccer ball that appears to have erupted from the ground.

For winning third place, this contestant will receive two vouchers for lunch or dinner at Café at Far Eastern in the Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei.



Two women pose in front of a giant Adidas World Cup 2018 soccer ball.