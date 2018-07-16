Jared Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen current and former residents of a New York apartment building owned by presidential adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate firm tell The Associated Press they believe they were targeted in a campaign to push them out of their rent-stabilized homes.

The Kushner Cos. bought the converted warehouse apartment building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn and turned the units into luxury condos selling for an average $1.2 million.

Those who lived there cite all-day hammering and drilling and other problems they say were aimed at getting them to leave. They also complain of high increases in rent, dust from construction, rats crawling through holes, and workers with passkeys barging in unannounced.

Kushner Cos. tells the AP it didn't harass any tenants to get them out.