Jared Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants

By BERNARD CONDON and GARANCE BURKE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/16 12:12

This June 28, 2018 photo shows 184 Kent Avenue in the Brooklyn borough of New York owned by the Kushner Cos. An Associated Press investigation into on

In this June 28, 2018 photo, Sabine Anton poses for a photo on the balcony of her apartment in the building overlooking lower Manhattan and the Willia

Barth Bazyluk looks through the mail at his home on July 5, 2018, in West Harrison, N.Y. Bazyluk moved to West Harrison with his family after leaving

Barth and Rosa Bazyluk talk about their time living at the Austin Nichols house, a rent-stabilized apartment building in Brooklyn, while sitting outsi

In this Thursday, June 28, 2018 photo, Sabine Anton looks over construction materials stored in the garage of 184 Kent Avenue in the Brooklyn borough

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen current and former residents of a New York apartment building owned by presidential adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate firm tell The Associated Press they believe they were targeted in a campaign to push them out of their rent-stabilized homes.

The Kushner Cos. bought the converted warehouse apartment building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn and turned the units into luxury condos selling for an average $1.2 million.

Those who lived there cite all-day hammering and drilling and other problems they say were aimed at getting them to leave. They also complain of high increases in rent, dust from construction, rats crawling through holes, and workers with passkeys barging in unannounced.

Kushner Cos. tells the AP it didn't harass any tenants to get them out.