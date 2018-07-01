Oceanographer makes cheeky comparison between Neymar's dives and Taiwan coral

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After designer Luciano Jacob created a typeface out of Brazilian footballer Neymar's dives, a Taiwan oceanographer noticed a striking similarity between the shape of Neymar's flops and Penghu coral.

Institute of Oceanography at National Taiwan University Professor Dai Chang-fang (戴昌鳳) noticed the likeness while in the South Penghu Marine National Park studying specimens of acropora, a small, stony genus of coral.



(Image from Luciano Jacob)

He spotted an 80% similarity between the shapes of Neymar's dives and the holes in the coral, reported LTN.



(Image from Dai Chang-feng)

"There are many mysterious markings and symbols on the Penghu coral. What information are the markings are trying to convey?" wonders Professor Dai.

Are the symbols the next game-predicting octopus or do they tell the tale of games past?



(Taiwan News image)