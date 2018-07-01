  1. Home
Oceanographer makes cheeky comparison between Neymar's dives and Taiwan coral

NTU professor points out similarities between shape of Neymar's flops and Penghu coral 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/16 12:20

Neymar's dives as shown on Taiwan coral. (By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —  After designer Luciano Jacob created a typeface out of Brazilian footballer Neymar's dives, a Taiwan oceanographer noticed a striking similarity between the shape of Neymar's flops and Penghu coral.

Institute of Oceanography at National Taiwan University Professor Dai Chang-fang (戴昌鳳) noticed the likeness while in the South Penghu Marine National Park studying specimens of acropora, a small, stony genus of coral.


(Image from Luciano Jacob) 

He spotted an 80% similarity between the shapes of Neymar's dives and the holes in the coral, reported LTN. 


(Image from Dai Chang-feng) 

"There are many mysterious markings and symbols on the Penghu coral. What information are the markings are trying to convey?" wonders Professor Dai. 

Are the symbols the next game-predicting octopus or do they tell the tale of games past? 


(Taiwan News image) 
