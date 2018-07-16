German Institute in Taipei Director calls Chinese coercion against Taiwan ‘childish’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an interview with a local newspaper, the outgoing Director General Martin Eberts of German Institute in Taipei described China's demands for international airlines to refer to Taiwan as part of China "childish," and voiced his support for Taiwan to be involved in global issues regarding public health, aviation, and anti-terrorism.

Martin Eberts, who will leave his post as head of Germany's representative office of in Taiwan in late July, told Liberty Times in an interview that it is the wish of Germany to see Taiwan meaningfully engaged in global affairs. As a staunch and reliable partner, Germany has the responsibility to stand up for Taiwan against any coercive moves from China in cross-straits relations, he said.

With pressures from China mounting, Eberts said Taiwan needs support from allies more than ever. "Taiwan should not be left blank on the map of public health," he emphasized, adding that the country is apparently a capable partner on the front of medical affairs.

In addition, Taiwan serves as an important force in aviation as well as anti-terrorism issues. "How can Taiwan be excluded from International Civil Aviation Organization as Taoyuan International Airport is one of the most important transportation hubs in Asia?" the report quoted Eberts as saying. The course that China takes is not only "stupid" but "dangerous," he added.

Concerning China's moves over the past months to compel multinational corporations to change how they address Taiwan, the German official reckoned the moves are as impractical and childish, as they are meaningless.

The ideological battle waged by China is regrettable, Eberts noted, and "instead of upsetting people and irritating customers, what else has Chinese government gained?" he questioned.