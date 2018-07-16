Grizzlies sign second-round pick Carter to multiyear deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed second-round pick Jevon Carter to a multiyear deal.

Terms of the contract announced Sunday were not disclosed.

Carter was taken with the No. 32 pick after winning the Naismith defensive player of the year last season at West Virginia. The point guard was second in the nation with 3.03 steals per game and is the Mountaineers' career leader in that category.

Carter is currently playing for the Grizzlies' team in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

