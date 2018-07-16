Tropical Depression Son-Tinh nearing Philippines, will bring rain to southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tropical Depression Son-Tinh has started to pick up speed and is headed toward the northern Philippine island of Luzon, bringing wind and rain to the northern Philippines and southern Taiwan, while the western and northern Taiwan will become hotter and more muggy as a result.

As of 7 a.m. this morning, Son-Tinh was 440 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, which is situated off the coast of the northern Philippine island of Luzon. The storm registered maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 65 kilometers per hour and is moving in a westerly direction at 35 kilometers per hour, according to The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

A Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 has been issued for the following areas of the Philippines: Batanes, northern portion of Cagayan, northern portion of Apayao and northern portion of Ilocos Norte. Areas in this zone could experience scattered showers and winds ranging between 30-60 kilometers per hour over the next 36 hours.



Map from Automated Tropical Cyclone Forecasting System (ATCF).

By Tuesday morning, the storm is expected to be 300 kilometers west of Calayn, and by Wednesday morning, it should have moved 1,140 to the west, out of Philippine waters. The rest of Luzon will also experience scattered showers and thunderstorms during this period.

As the tropical depression passes to the south of Taiwan, eastern and southern Taiwan will see scattered showers, with Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung seeing occasional rain, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). The rest of the island will experience hot temperatures with only occasional afternoon showers.

The CWB predicts that brief showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow in eastern and southern Taiwan. However, the rest of Taiwan, as well as Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu will see partly cloudy to clear skies with brief showers in the afternoon.

As for coastal areas over the next two days, the lower half of eastern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island) and the Hengchun Peninsula will see large waves, therefore visitors to the beaches in those areas are advised to exercise caution.

CWB forecaster Lee Meng-hsuan (李孟軒) said that today strong winds will be seen in eastern Taiwan, water vapor will be high in the Hengchun Peninsula and the probability of rain in those areas will be high. From this evening until early tomorrow morning, rain will be more likely in southern Taiwan, said Lee.

As for high temperatures, Lee said western Taiwan will see the mercury climb between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, while eastern Taiwan will register highs of between 32 to 33 degrees. A yellow light heat warning has been issued for Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli, where temperatures are all likely to see temperatures exceeding 36 degrees, while Chiayi could possibly reach as high at 41 degrees.

A strong wind advisory has also been issued for New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Taitung County, Lianchiang County, Kinmen County and Pintung County.