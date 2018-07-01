5,000 Taiwanese football fans watch World Cup on Ketagalan Blvd.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Crowds of football fans gathered along Ketagalan Boulevard at the grass field in front of the Presidential Palace to watch the final match of the World Cup Sunday, July 15.

China Television network began showing World Cup recaps around 3 p.m. on a 450 inch screen. Fans began pouring in around 9 p.m. to snag a good spot to watch the live broadcast of the France versus Croatia match at 11 p.m.



(CNA image)

Around 5,000 people are estimated to have attended the late night viewing, according to UDN.



(CNA image)

Crowds cheered and applauded as France took the lead over Croatia in a 4 - 2 game and became the World Cup Champions for the second time.



(CNA image)

Last night's event was the first viewing of an international sporting event in front of the presidential office, according to UDN.



(CNA image)



(CNA image)