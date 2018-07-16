  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/16 08:59
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 13 9 .591
Atlanta 12 9 .571 ½
Connecticut 12 10 .545 1
New York 7 14 .333
Chicago 7 15 .318 6
Indiana 2 20 .091 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 6 .727
Phoenix 15 8 .652
Los Angeles 14 9 .609
Dallas 12 9 .571
Minnesota 12 10 .545 4
Las Vegas 10 13 .435

___

Saturday's Games

Seattle 91, Dallas 84

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 80, Washington 77

New York 107, Chicago 84

Phoenix 101, Indiana 82

Los Angeles 99, Las Vegas 78

Connecticut 83, Minnesota 64

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

New York at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<