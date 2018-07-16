BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Atlanta
|12
|9
|.571
|½
|Connecticut
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|New York
|7
|14
|.333
|5½
|Chicago
|7
|15
|.318
|6
|Indiana
|2
|20
|.091
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Phoenix
|15
|8
|.652
|1½
|Los Angeles
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Dallas
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Minnesota
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Las Vegas
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
___
|Saturday's Games
Seattle 91, Dallas 84
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 80, Washington 77
New York 107, Chicago 84
Phoenix 101, Indiana 82
Los Angeles 99, Las Vegas 78
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
New York at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<