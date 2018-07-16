|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|68
|30
|.694
|—
|New York
|62
|33
|.653
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|47
|.510
|18
|Toronto
|43
|52
|.453
|23½
|Baltimore
|28
|69
|.289
|39½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|50
|.468
|7½
|Detroit
|41
|57
|.418
|12½
|Chicago
|33
|62
|.347
|19
|Kansas City
|27
|68
|.284
|25
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|35
|.646
|—
|Seattle
|58
|39
|.598
|5
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|8
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|14
|Texas
|41
|56
|.423
|22
___
|Saturday's Games
Boston 6, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 6
Houston 9, Detroit 1
Baltimore 1, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4
Colorado 4, Seattle 1
Oakland 4, San Francisco 3
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 6, Texas 5
Boston 5, Toronto 2
Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 1
Detroit 6, Houston 3
Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Tuesday's Games
NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.