BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/16 07:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 13 9 .591
Atlanta 12 9 .571 ½
Connecticut 11 10 .524
New York 7 14 .333
Chicago 7 15 .318 6
Indiana 2 20 .091 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 6 .727
Phoenix 15 8 .652
Los Angeles 13 9 .591 3
Dallas 12 9 .571
Minnesota 12 9 .571
Las Vegas 10 12 .455 6

___

Saturday's Games

Seattle 91, Dallas 84

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 80, Washington 77

New York 107, Chicago 84

Phoenix 101, Indiana 82

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

New York at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<