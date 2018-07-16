  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/16 04:59
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 78 301 79 108 .359
Altuve Hou 99 389 63 129 .332
JMartinez Bos 92 354 72 116 .328
Segura Sea 89 367 65 119 .324
MDuffy TB 79 310 32 98 .316
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Simmons LAA 85 318 46 100 .314
Trout LAA 96 333 71 104 .312
Gurriel Hou 78 313 43 97 .310
Brantley Cle 84 341 55 105 .308
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 66; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 2 tied at 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 10-2; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4.