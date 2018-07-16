Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|100
|000—2
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|03x—5
|9
|0
Tanaka, Green (7) and Higashioka; Bauer, Carrasco (8), C.Allen (9) and Perez, Gomes. W_Carrasco 11-5. L_Green 5-2. Sv_C.Allen (20). HRs_New York, Walker (3). Cleveland, Encarnacion (22), Brantley (12).
___
|Texas
|400
|000
|100—5
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|105
|000
|00x—6
|7
|0
Minor, Ri.Rodriguez (3), Gearrin (6), Chavez (7), Diekman (8) and Kiner-Falefa; M.Castro, Scott (3), Wright Jr. (4), Fry (7), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Scott 1-1. L_Minor 6-6. Sv_Britton (4). HRs_Texas, Guzman (9), Choo (18). Baltimore, Machado (24).
___
|Toronto
|002
|000
|000—2
|8
|1
|Boston
|200
|021
|00x—5
|6
|0
Stroman, Loup (6), Petricka (6), Tepera (7), Garcia (8), Rowley (8) and Martin; Johnson, Workman (5), Thornburg (6), Brasier (7), Hembree (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Workman 2-0. L_Stroman 2-7. Sv_Kimbrel (30). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (15). Boston, Bogaerts (16).
___
|Detroit
|030
|012
|000—6
|6
|0
|Houston
|010
|100
|001—3
|4
|1
Liriano, VerHagen (4), Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks; Verlander, Harris (7), McHugh (8), Sipp (9) and Stassi, Federowicz. W_VerHagen 1-2. L_Verlander 9-5. HRs_Detroit, Adduci (1), Goodrum (9), Hicks (9), Candelario (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|500
|000—
|5
|4
|1
|Miami
|000
|080
|02x—10
|15
|0
De Los Santos, Ramos (5), Morgan (5), Hunter (6), Neshek (7), A.Davis (7), Arano (8) and Knapp; Urena, E.Hernandez (5), Guerra (6), Conley (7), Meyer (9) and Realmuto. W_E.Hernandez 2-5. L_Ramos 3-1. HRs_Miami, Anderson (8), Maybin (2).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|10x—5
|7
|0
Corbin, Delgado (7), De La Rosa (8), Bracho (8) and Avila, Murphy; Teheran, Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki. W_Teheran 7-6. L_Corbin 6-4. HRs_Arizona, Jay (2). Atlanta, Tucker (4).