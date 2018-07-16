  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/16 04:55
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 001 100 000—2 7 1
Cleveland 000 200 03x—5 9 0

Tanaka, Green (7) and Higashioka; Bauer, Carrasco (8), C.Allen (9) and Perez, Gomes. W_Carrasco 11-5. L_Green 5-2. Sv_C.Allen (20). HRs_New York, Walker (3). Cleveland, Encarnacion (22), Brantley (12).

___

Texas 400 000 100—5 9 1
Baltimore 105 000 00x—6 7 0

Minor, Ri.Rodriguez (3), Gearrin (6), Chavez (7), Diekman (8) and Kiner-Falefa; M.Castro, Scott (3), Wright Jr. (4), Fry (7), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Scott 1-1. L_Minor 6-6. Sv_Britton (4). HRs_Texas, Guzman (9), Choo (18). Baltimore, Machado (24).

___

Toronto 002 000 000—2 8 1
Boston 200 021 00x—5 6 0

Stroman, Loup (6), Petricka (6), Tepera (7), Garcia (8), Rowley (8) and Martin; Johnson, Workman (5), Thornburg (6), Brasier (7), Hembree (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Workman 2-0. L_Stroman 2-7. Sv_Kimbrel (30). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (15). Boston, Bogaerts (16).

___

Detroit 030 012 000—6 6 0
Houston 010 100 001—3 4 1

Liriano, VerHagen (4), Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks; Verlander, Harris (7), McHugh (8), Sipp (9) and Stassi, Federowicz. W_VerHagen 1-2. L_Verlander 9-5. HRs_Detroit, Adduci (1), Goodrum (9), Hicks (9), Candelario (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 000 500 000— 5 4 1
Miami 000 080 02x—10 15 0

De Los Santos, Ramos (5), Morgan (5), Hunter (6), Neshek (7), A.Davis (7), Arano (8) and Knapp; Urena, E.Hernandez (5), Guerra (6), Conley (7), Meyer (9) and Realmuto. W_E.Hernandez 2-5. L_Ramos 3-1. HRs_Miami, Anderson (8), Maybin (2).

___

Arizona 000 000 010—1 5 1
Atlanta 004 000 10x—5 7 0

Corbin, Delgado (7), De La Rosa (8), Bracho (8) and Avila, Murphy; Teheran, Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki. W_Teheran 7-6. L_Corbin 6-4. HRs_Arizona, Jay (2). Atlanta, Tucker (4).