  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/07/16 04:40
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 78 301 79 108 .359
Altuve Hou 98 385 63 129 .335
JMartinez Bos 92 354 72 116 .328
Segura Sea 89 367 65 119 .324
MDuffy TB 79 310 32 98 .316
Simmons LAA 85 318 46 100 .314
MMachado Bal 95 364 46 114 .313
Trout LAA 96 333 71 104 .312
Gurriel Hou 77 311 41 96 .309
Castellanos Det 93 373 54 115 .308
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 66; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 2 tied at 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 10-2; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4.