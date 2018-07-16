BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 78 301 79 108 .359 Altuve Hou 98 385 63 129 .335 JMartinez Bos 92 354 72 116 .328 Segura Sea 89 367 65 119 .324 MDuffy TB 79 310 32 98 .316 Simmons LAA 85 318 46 100 .314 MMachado Bal 95 364 46 114 .313 Trout LAA 96 333 71 104 .312 Gurriel Hou 77 311 41 96 .309 Castellanos Det 93 373 54 115 .308 Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 66; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; MMachado, Baltimore, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 2 tied at 62.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 10-2; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4.