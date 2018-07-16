  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/16
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 53 42 .558
Atlanta 52 42 .553 ½
Washington 47 48 .495 6
New York 39 54 .419 13
Miami 41 57 .418 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 38 .587
Milwaukee 55 42 .567
St. Louis 47 46 .505
Pittsburgh 47 49 .490 9
Cincinnati 43 52 .453 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 52 43 .547
Arizona 53 44 .546
Colorado 50 45 .526 2
San Francisco 50 47 .515 3
San Diego 40 58 .408 13½

___

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1, 1st game

Arizona 3, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 2

Miami 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Seattle 1

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 11, San Diego 6

Sunday's Games

Miami 10, Philadelphia 5

Atlanta 5, Arizona 1

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.