BC-SOC--WCup-Yearly Attendance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
Yearly attendance for World Cup final tournaments with year, site, total games, attendance and average attendance per match:
|Year Site
|GP
|Att.
|Avg.
|2018 Russia
|64
|3,031,768
|47,371
|2014 Brazil
|64
|3,429,883
|53,592
|2010 South Africa
|64
|3,178,880
|49,670
|2006 Germany
|64
|3,353,655
|52,401
|2002 South Korea/Japan
|64
|2,705,197
|42,269
|1998 France
|64
|2,785,100
|43,517
|1994 United States
|52
|3,587,538
|68,991
|1990 Italy
|52
|2,517,348
|48,411
|1986 Mexico
|52
|2,407,431
|42,297
|1982 Spain
|52
|1,856,277
|35,698
|1978 Argentina
|38
|1,610,215
|42,374
|1974 West Germany
|38
|1,774,022
|46,684
|1970 Mexico
|32
|1,673,975
|52,311
|1966 England
|32
|1,614,677
|50,458
|1962 Chile
|32
|776,000
|24,250
|1958 Sweden
|35
|868,000
|24,800
|1954 Switzerland
|26
|943,000
|36,270
|1938 France
|18
|483,000
|26,833
|1950 Brazil
|22
|1,337,000
|60,772
|1934 Italy
|17
|395,000
|23,235
|1930 Uruguay
|18
|434,500
|24,138
|Totals
|644
|27,767,780
|43,117