BC-SOC--WCup-Yearly Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2018/07/16 02:01
Year Player, Country G
2018 Harry Kane, England 6
2014 James Rodriguez, Colombia 6
2010 Diego Forlan, Uruguay 5
2010 Thomas Mueller, Germany 5
2010 Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands 5
2010 David Villa, Spain 5
2006 Miroslav Klose, Germany 5
2002 Ronaldo, Brazil 8
1998 Davor Suker, Croatia 6
1994 Hristo Stoitchkov, Bulgaria 6
1994 Oleg Salenko, Russia 6
1990 Salvatore Schillaci, Italy 6
1986 Gary Lineker, England 6
1982 Paolo Rossi, Italy 6
1978 Mario Kempes, Argentina 6
1974 Gregorz Lato, Poland 7
1970 Gerd Mueller, Germany 10
1966 Eusebio, Portugal 9
1962 Garricha, Brazil 4
1962 Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union 4
1962 Leonel Sanchez, Chile 4
1962 Vava, Brazil 4
1962 Florian Albert, Hungary 4
1962 Drazan Jerkovic, Yugoslavia 4
1958 Just Fontaine, France 13
1950 Ademir, Brazil 8
1938 Leonidas, Brazil 8
1934 Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovia 5
1930 Guillermo Stabile, Argentina 8