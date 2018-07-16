The Latest: 3 dead, 22 hurt in New Mexico highway crash

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly bus crash in New Mexico (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and injured 22 others.

Sandoval County Fire Chief James Maxon confirmed the deaths to the Albuquerque Journal . He says the crash occurred early Sunday on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Maxon didn't immediately know what caused the collision involving a passenger bus, a semitruck, a pickup truck and a car.

It was not immediately known whether the three who died were bus passengers.

It's also unclear if the bus involved was a tour bus and where it was coming from or headed.