Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Supply Market Intelligence and Procurement Market Intelligence Report Now Available from SpendEdge

Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers information on the best practices for category management, supplier selection, spend management. In addition, to help buyers and suppliers reduce costs, this procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the supply market.

SpendEdge's reports for the plumbing fittings and fixtures category follow a comprehensive primary and secondary research methodology. The reports analyze the global category spend, supplier margins, and pricing models to helps buyers identify cost-saving opportunities.

“Selecting and engaging with suppliers who can help forecast the demand and prices of plumbing fittings and fixtures by using effective analytical tools such as Tableau and SAS will help buyers reduce spend,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “Also, practices such as periodically evaluating the quality of the procured plumbing fittings will help buyers to save costs,” added Tridib.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the plumbing fittings and fixtures market.

Implementation of green building initiatives and regulations Rising adoption of technologies such as wireless sensors for use in kitchen and bathroom faucets

Report scope snapshot: Plumbing fittings and fixtures market

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category Ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers Buyer power Supplier power

US Market Insights

Price outlook Supplier cost structure in the US Margins of suppliers in the US

