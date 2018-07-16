  1. Home
Kushner tenants: We were pushed out for luxury condo buyers

By BERNARD CONDON and GARANCE BURKE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/16 00:12

NEW YORK (AP) — An Associated Press investigation into one of the Kushner Cos.' largest residential buildings in New York City reveals what some residents say was a campaign that used noisy construction to push tenants out of rent-stabilized apartments and bring high-paying condo buyers in.

More than a dozen tenants told the AP they were subjected to relentless banging, drilling, dust and rats.

In three years, more than 250 rent-stabilized apartments — 75 percent of the building — were either emptied or sold as the Kushner Cos. was converting the building to luxury condos. Those sales so far have totaled more than $155 million.

The firm was run for much of that time by current presidential adviser Jared Kushner. The company says that it didn't harass tenants and that complaints were immediately addressed.