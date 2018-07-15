AP Interview: Croatian leader says Trump, Putin key to peace

MOSCOW (AP) — Croatia's president hopes her American and Russian counterparts show "responsibility" and remember they are the guarantors of the world's stability when they hold their first summit on Monday and remember.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive behavior with NATO allies at a meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, saying "it's about his personality. I don't take it against him."

Grabar-Kitarovic, who lived through Croatia's 1991 independence war, expressed hope that Trump's meeting in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki calms international tensions instead of inflames them.

She said the Russia-U.S. relationship is of "utmost importance" to her region and the broader world, so "we never ever see again" massacres like the ones carried out during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.