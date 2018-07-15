5-Year-Old Boise Girl Named “Pro Cyclist for the Day” by UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team during Twilight Criterium in Boise

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2018--Local five-year-old Claire Jensen, a UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation grant recipient, was named “Pro Cyclist for the Day” at this year’s Twilight Criterium in downtown Boise.

UnitedHealthcare’s pro cycling team introduced Jensen as the honoree during a pre-race celebration. As “Pro Cyclist for the Day,” she was awarded pro cycling gear, including a new bike, helmet and an autographed pro cycling team jersey. She also participated in the pre-race athlete call-ups and rode in the official pace car at the beginning of the race, followed by an onstage interview with the race announcer.

Jensen’s grant helped fund speech therapy the past two years. She, her parents and siblings, are all active cyclists and participated in the Downtown Boise Criterium.

About UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

The UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered, or not fully covered, by their parents’ commercial health insurance plan. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible. UHCCF was founded in 1999. Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded more than 15,000 grants valued at over $40 million to children and their families across the United States. UHCCF’s funding is provided by contributions from individuals, corporations and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) employees. To apply for a grant, donate or learn more, please visit www.uhccf.org.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

