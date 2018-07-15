|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|53
|41
|.564
|—
|Atlanta
|51
|42
|.548
|1½
|Washington
|47
|48
|.495
|6½
|New York
|39
|54
|.419
|13½
|Miami
|40
|57
|.412
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|38
|.587
|—
|Milwaukee
|55
|42
|.567
|1½
|St. Louis
|47
|46
|.505
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|49
|.490
|9
|Cincinnati
|43
|52
|.453
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|53
|43
|.552
|—
|Los Angeles
|52
|43
|.547
|½
|Colorado
|50
|45
|.526
|2½
|San Francisco
|50
|47
|.515
|3½
|San Diego
|40
|58
|.408
|14
___
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1, 1st game
Arizona 3, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 2
Miami 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Seattle 1
Oakland 4, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs 11, San Diego 6
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.