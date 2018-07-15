WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately.

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Novak Djokovic will be trying to win his fourth Wimbledon championship when he faces Kevin Anderson in the men's singles final. Djokovic is also aiming for what would be a 13th Grand Slam trophy and his first in more than two years after dealing with an injured right elbow that needed surgery. Anderson has never won a major tournament and this is only his second final at one. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 141 words, photo - will be updated.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-KERBER. By Sam Johnston. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1500 GMT.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

ROUBAIX, France — The highly awaited cobblestoned Stage 9 of the Tour de France is underway and already has claimed its first victim. BMC team leader Richie Porte of Australia crashed 10 kilometers into the 156.5-kilometer (97-mile) leg — before any of the 15 cobblestone sections — and was reported with to have damaged his collarbone. By Andrew Damph. SENT: 151 words, photos.

BOX--PACQUIAO-MATTHYSSE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Manny Pacquiao won by knockout for the first time in nine years to claim the World Boxing Association welterweight title, beating Lucas Matthysse in seven rounds on Sunday. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 492 words, photos.

GLF--SCOTTISH OPEN

GULLANE, Scotland — There's a logjam on the leaderboard heading into the final round of the Scottish Open at Gullane, with 25 players within four shots of surprise leader Jens Dantorb of Sweden. Among the chasing pack is 2015 winner Rickie Fowler and Russell Knox, the European Tour's form player. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Expected by 1900 GMT.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-DALY — Daly withdraws from British Open. SENT: 129 words.

— CAR--NASCAR-KENTUCKY — Truex repeats as NASCAR Cup winner at Kentucky Speedway. By Gary B. Graves. SENT: 729 words, photos.

— SOC--MLS-ROONEY'S DEBUT — Rooney makes MLS debut for DC United against Whitecaps, By Bobby Bancroft. SENT: 478 words, photos.

— SOC--SAGAN TOSU-TORRES — Former Spain striker Torres set for debut with Sagan Tosu. SENT: 219 words, photos.

