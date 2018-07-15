Digital Isolator Procurement Report: Supply Market Analysis and Procurement Market Intelligence Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the demand-supply shifts, negotiation strategies, and procurement best practices. An analysis of the global category spend and the major suppliers of digital isolators is also offered in this report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180715005020/en/

Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Digital Isolator Category- Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge’s reports for the offer an all-inclusive coverage of the supply market – both from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. The reports help identify the cost and the volume drivers impacting pricing and gives buyers the opportunity to compare pricing models.

“Counterfeiting is one of the key challenges faced by buyers while procuring digital isolators. As a result, they must engage with suppliers who have the ability to trace various inputs involved in the production of digital isolators and have the technologies and processes in place to track the inputs in real time,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the digital isolator market.

High demand from end-user segments Rapid adoption of industrial automation Stringent regulations regarding workplace safety

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Report scope snapshot: Digital isolator market

Category Pricing Insights

Outlook for input costs Total cost of ownership analysis Overview of pricing models To know more,

Category Management Strategy

Category management objectives Supplier and buyer KPIs Outsourcing category management activities To know more,

Suppliers Selection

RFx essentials Supplier selection criteria Service level agreement To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180715005020/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/15/2018 09:31 AM/DISC: 07/15/2018 09:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180715005020/en