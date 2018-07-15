Grief shaped design of Charleston church shooting memorial

The historic South Carolina church where nine African-American worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

Emanuel AME Church in Charleston will release the plans Sunday afternoon as part of its 200th anniversary celebration.

The memorial was designed by Michael Arad, the architect behind the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

Church officials say the design conveys both solace and resiliency. Few other details were released ahead of the announcement.

The coming months will also mark a push to raise the millions of dollars needed to build and maintain the monument.

The nine worshippers were shot during a June 2015 Bible study by a man who said he intended to kill people at the church to stoke racial tensions. He's been sentenced to death.