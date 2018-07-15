  1. Home
  2. World

Grief shaped design of Charleston church shooting memorial

By JONATHAN DREW , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/15 21:08

FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Ch

FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, a group of women pray together at a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Emanuel AME Church in

FILE - In this June 20, 2015, file photo, people march in memory of the Emanuel AME Church shooting victims in Charleston, S.C. The historic South Car

The historic South Carolina church where nine African-American worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

Emanuel AME Church in Charleston will release the plans Sunday afternoon as part of its 200th anniversary celebration.

The memorial was designed by Michael Arad, the architect behind the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

Church officials say the design conveys both solace and resiliency. Few other details were released ahead of the announcement.

The coming months will also mark a push to raise the millions of dollars needed to build and maintain the monument.

The nine worshippers were shot during a June 2015 Bible study by a man who said he intended to kill people at the church to stoke racial tensions. He's been sentenced to death.