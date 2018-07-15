L3 Appoints Stephen F. O’Bryan as SVP and Chief Global Business Development Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2018--L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that Stephen F. O’Bryan has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Global Business Development Officer.

In this position, Mr. O’Bryan will lead L3’s integrated business development efforts and coordinate the company’s relationships with the Department of Defense (DoD) and all branches of the military, Congress and government agencies, as well as commercial and international customers. He will report to Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and will be based in Washington, D.C.

“Steve is a highly respected industry executive with a deep knowledge of DoD priorities and commercial aviation,” said Mr. Kubasik. “He brings a wealth of business development expertise that will enhance L3’s customer relationships both domestically and internationally. Steve will work closely with our segment leaders and executive leadership team as we position ourselves for long-term growth.”

With more than a 30-year career in aerospace and defense, Mr. O’Bryan has led major strategy and business development initiatives for significant revenue-generating portfolios. Earlier in his career, he served in positions of increasing responsibility in the U.S. Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer and an F/A-18 pilot.

Mr. O’Bryan is a graduate of Colgate University and the Naval War College, and received his Master of Business Administration with High Honors from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. He currently serves on the boards of directors of the Association of Naval Aviation and the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.

