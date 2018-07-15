Sausage Casing Procurement Report: Supply Market Intelligence and Supplier Selection Strategies Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report focuses on the key strategies to reduce and optimize spend, and offers insights on the procurement best practices and sustainability strategies.

Our procurement market intelligence reports for the follow a scrupulous data collection and analysis methodology to help category managers identify cost-saving opportunities. The procurement market intelligence insights provided in this report will help procurement professionals and sourcing teams to analyze pricing models, spend potential, and global category spend.

“Evaluating suppliers on their ability to deliver products at the right time is one of the best practices for supplier selection,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “Also, conducting a spend analysis is one of the best category management strategies to reduce costs,” added Tridib.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the sausage casing market.

Economic development Growing westernization Rising population

Report scope snapshot: Sausage casing market

Market Insights

Global category spend Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region To know more,

Category Pricing Insights

Pricing outlook Supplier cost structure Outlook for input costs To know more,

Category Ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers Competitiveness index for suppliers Buyer power To know more,

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

