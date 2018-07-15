US seeks return of soldiers' remains in renewed talks with North Korea

US and North Korean military officials met in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday to discuss the return of remains of US soldiers killed during the Korean War, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The repatriation of US remains was one aspect of a deal reached during an unprecedented summit last month in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the plan for talks earlier this month, after visiting the North Korean capital, Pyongyang. He boasted that it was one of the key issues the two sides had made progress on.

But shortly after he left the country, the North slammed Pompeo and his delegation for making "gangster like" demands in connection with Washington's push for Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Today's negotiations were originally scheduled for Thursday but the North Korean delegation never showed up. Subsequently they asked to have the meeting on Sunday.

The Yonhap news agency, citing officials from both the US and South Korea, said the talks had begun at 0100 GMT/UTC in the border village of Panmunjom, which lies inside the DMZ separating the two Koreas.

Nuclear pursuit

North Korea and the US carried out joint operations to recover the remains of US soldiers between 1996 and 2005. But the relationship disintegrated as Pyongyang continued to accelerate its nuclear program.

In 2013, Pyongyang cut off a hotline with the United Nations Command (UNC), a unified command structure for multinational military forces based in the DMZ. North Korea declared the armistice — which ended the Korean War — to be null and void.

The US Department of Defense has said that in the past the North has claimed to possess the remains of up to 200 US soldiers. But what, if anything, North Korea may be willing to hand over remains unclear.

Still, the US Army has brought in 100 wooden coffins to the DMZ with the hope of recovering some of the remains, the Yonhap news agency reported.

It's unclear if Sunday's talks included the armistice issue.

At last month's summit meeting Kim made a vague commitment to "work toward denuclearization" but there were no details as to how or when such disarmament would take place.

The North has pursued its nuclear arms program despite UN Security Council resolutions condemning the program.

US secretary Pompeo claims progress has been made in setting a timeline for the North's denuclearization.

