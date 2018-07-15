John Cynn claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M

John Cynn competes during the World Series of Poker main event, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Cynn reacts after losing a hand to Tony Miles during the World Series of Poker main event, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Lo
Tony Miles celebrates after going all-in and winning the pot during the World Series of Poker main event, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Pho
Tony Miles reacts during the World Series of Poker main event Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Tony Miles reacts after a hand during the World Series of Poker main event Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Cynn, Tony Miles and Michael Dyer, from left, compete during the World Series of Poker main event, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Pho
John Cynn, left, and Tony Miles compete during the World Series of Poker main event Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Michael Dyer reacts after he was knocked out of the World Series of Poker main event, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Cynn, right, embraces Michael Dyer after Dyer was knocked out of the World Series of Poker main event, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indianapolis resident John Cynn is the champion of the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event.
The 33-year-old won the famed tournament Sunday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He's now $8.8 million richer and the owner of a coveted gold bracelet with diamonds and other gemstones.
Cynn eliminated Tony Miles, of Lake Mary, Florida, on the 442th hand of the final table.
Cynn's king of clubs and jack of clubs were stronger than Miles' hand. Miles went all in with queen of clubs and eight of hearts.
The community cards were king of hearts, king of diamonds, five of hearts, eight of diamonds and four of spades.
Miles takes home $5 million.
Houston resident Michael Dyer was eliminated Saturday in third place.