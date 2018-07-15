John Cynn claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indianapolis resident John Cynn is the champion of the World Series of Poker no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event.

The 33-year-old won the famed tournament Sunday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He's now $8.8 million richer and the owner of a coveted gold bracelet with diamonds and other gemstones.

Cynn eliminated Tony Miles, of Lake Mary, Florida, on the 442th hand of the final table.

Cynn's king of clubs and jack of clubs were stronger than Miles' hand. Miles went all in with queen of clubs and eight of hearts.

The community cards were king of hearts, king of diamonds, five of hearts, eight of diamonds and four of spades.

Miles takes home $5 million.

Houston resident Michael Dyer was eliminated Saturday in third place.