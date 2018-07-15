Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 15, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;27;24;SW;14;86%;87%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, warm;42;34;Plenty of sunshine;42;32;W;25;34%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;36;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;W;23;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;30;22;Decreasing clouds;28;19;SSE;17;39%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;27;16;A t-storm around;28;16;ENE;11;47%;42%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;18;12;Partly sunny;19;13;SSE;11;62%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;47;31;Sunlit and very hot;44;30;S;17;13%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;Sunshine and warmer;27;13;NE;20;47%;26%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunlit and very warm;31;22;Rather cloudy, warm;31;20;NW;15;58%;38%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;33;22;Sunny and less humid;34;23;S;11;40%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain;15;11;A little a.m. rain;16;10;W;11;80%;58%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;45;29;Plenty of sun;44;29;WNW;19;18%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing and hot;36;24;Partly sunny;35;24;S;11;53%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;28;21;A shower;27;21;W;27;67%;66%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;33;26;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;WSW;14;73%;84%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;30;21;Showers and t-storms;28;22;ENE;19;71%;62%;10

Beijing, China;Rather cloudy;32;25;A morning t-storm;33;24;SSE;10;79%;83%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;30;19;SSW;9;50%;63%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;28;16;NE;8;54%;29%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;18;9;A morning shower;20;10;ESE;13;66%;65%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;ESE;14;46%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Showers and t-storms;30;18;NW;10;45%;62%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and warm;29;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;NW;6;41%;9%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;W;10;54%;7%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;NNW;12;36%;16%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;16;9;Clouds breaking;13;8;E;19;68%;6%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Mostly sunny;29;16;NW;8;30%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;WSW;14;64%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;NNW;13;38%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;20;6;Mostly sunny;19;10;E;9;63%;66%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;ESE;7;62%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;28;Cloudy, breezy, warm;37;29;WSW;23;48%;44%;3

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;21;NNW;13;77%;62%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;31;26;Cloudy with showers;29;25;W;17;80%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and nice;22;14;Clouds and sun;25;15;NNW;11;61%;16%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;30;26;Clouding up, breezy;29;25;WSW;24;71%;2%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;Partly sunny and hot;38;26;S;12;51%;11%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;20;Partly sunny, breezy;30;21;SSE;23;68%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Cloudy;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;ESE;11;74%;71%;3

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;A t-storm in spots;30;17;SSE;10;52%;64%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;Spotty showers;33;27;SE;21;74%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny;31;21;SE;8;54%;17%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;19;11;Clearing, a shower;19;9;W;17;64%;62%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;23;Sunny and very hot;41;23;NNE;10;15%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;WSW;18;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;Cloudy with showers;31;26;N;14;86%;100%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;19;8;Mainly cloudy, cool;16;6;SE;19;63%;18%;2

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;11;65%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A thunderstorm;28;16;Mostly sunny;27;17;NNW;12;54%;5%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower;31;26;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;25;WSW;21;79%;96%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with t-storms;29;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;E;22;77%;79%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;ENE;27;57%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A little a.m. rain;27;22;A little p.m. rain;26;22;W;18;78%;81%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;35;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;ENE;15;81%;83%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;E;10;63%;26%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;32;23;Becoming cloudy;33;24;E;9;54%;25%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;29;Sunny and very warm;40;29;NW;13;33%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Episodes of sunshine;15;3;Partly sunny;14;1;ENE;11;37%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;E;7;31%;29%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;33;29;Cloudy;32;28;SW;15;61%;44%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon downpours;29;21;Showers and t-storms;29;21;ESE;7;82%;84%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;28;Partly sunny;39;27;SW;25;35%;30%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;26;16;Showers and t-storms;26;17;W;11;68%;79%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;20;60%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Partly sunny;31;21;WSW;10;57%;24%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSE;14;80%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;7;70%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;12;-6;An afternoon shower;13;-1;ENE;10;42%;63%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SW;11;83%;77%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Decreasing clouds;19;16;S;13;74%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A heavy thunderstorm;23;17;Turning sunny;26;17;NNW;14;57%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;Partly sunny;27;16;W;11;43%;31%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun, fog early;30;20;Fog, then some sun;29;20;SSW;9;60%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;SSW;11;66%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;NNE;8;38%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;W;19;75%;82%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;NNE;7;74%;61%;9

Manila, Philippines;Clouds, downpours;29;25;Cloudy, downpours;29;25;SW;15;84%;93%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;13;7;A morning shower;13;10;N;34;61%;56%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A p.m. t-storm;24;11;E;8;42%;73%;12

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSE;10;70%;56%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A thundershower;24;16;Thunderstorms;24;18;NE;13;81%;79%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Sunshine and nice;28;24;SSW;22;69%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;8;Some sun returning;11;8;E;16;60%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and warm;31;23;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;S;5;50%;71%;8

Moscow, Russia;Sunny intervals;27;19;Turning cloudy, warm;28;20;NE;13;62%;43%;6

Mumbai, India;Downpours, breezy;29;27;Heavy rain, breezy;29;27;WSW;26;85%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Nice with some sun;24;11;S;13;56%;17%;9

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Some sun, very warm;32;25;SSW;11;61%;39%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Hot with sunshine;36;23;WNW;13;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun, some clouds;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;NNE;21;54%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Hot with sunshine;35;26;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;26;WSW;10;58%;15%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;27;13;SSE;9;52%;1%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;33;19;High clouds;34;20;SSW;13;52%;70%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Periods of sun;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;ENE;15;80%;77%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;9;82%;77%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;31;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;9;79%;100%;5

Paris, France;Some sun, a t-storm;29;17;A thunderstorm;29;17;NW;10;45%;57%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly cloudy;17;14;Spotty showers;18;10;SSW;22;68%;60%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;31;25;A thick cloud cover;32;26;SW;20;70%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;Cloudy and humid;30;24;E;15;84%;66%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;36;24;A t-storm in spots;36;24;ESE;10;48%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;27;15;Periods of sun;26;16;NW;7;43%;30%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and very warm;34;22;Low clouds may break;31;22;N;10;67%;44%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of sun;24;8;Mostly sunny;24;10;S;15;36%;16%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;NE;18;61%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;21;Showers around;28;21;SSE;15;67%;70%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;14;8;Clearing;13;7;N;18;71%;15%;4

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Partly sunny;27;18;NE;10;64%;42%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Plenty of sun;29;19;NNW;7;58%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;41;31;Warm with sunshine;43;30;NW;21;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;34;18;Partly sunny;30;19;W;10;50%;69%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;28;17;NE;10;58%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;20;14;Clouds, then sun;21;14;WSW;17;71%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;12;71%;76%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;ESE;22;76%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Partly sunny;27;19;NNE;10;72%;32%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;28;15;W;12;21%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;15;5;Partly sunny;17;6;WSW;5;55%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NNE;9;78%;68%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;23;15;Clouds breaking;25;15;NNW;12;61%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunlit and very warm;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NNE;10;45%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;33;22;Partly sunny;33;22;WNW;8;64%;7%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;SSE;20;56%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;31;27;A t-storm around;31;28;SSE;15;72%;54%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;W;16;56%;20%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in places;31;26;E;22;70%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;31;16;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;ENE;11;38%;3%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;Mostly sunny;19;10;NW;12;47%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;36;26;A t-storm in spots;34;27;ESE;28;67%;73%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;NE;14;58%;2%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;24;NNW;13;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. shower or two;29;19;Clouds and sun;28;18;NW;23;64%;29%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;28;Sunny and hot;40;30;ESE;12;10%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;SE;12;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Partly sunny;34;21;ESE;9;44%;42%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine, hot, humid;35;26;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;26;S;15;63%;27%;6

Toronto, Canada;Humid with sunshine;28;22;A t-storm around;28;20;SSW;11;80%;83%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;35;24;Sunny and humid;31;25;ESE;13;64%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;36;24;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;W;16;39%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning rain;22;11;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;NE;9;60%;71%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;29;17;Plenty of sun;28;16;ENE;8;49%;0%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Showers and t-storms;29;17;NNW;8;45%;66%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;SSE;9;82%;85%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of t-storms;25;17;Thunderstorms;24;17;NE;13;80%;79%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;24;16;A heavy thunderstorm;23;17;NNW;13;78%;82%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds rolling in;13;11;Rain and drizzle;14;9;NNW;27;87%;75%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SW;13;80%;92%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;33;17;Nice with some sun;28;16;NE;7;48%;63%;11

_____

