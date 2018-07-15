More older infertile women opt for artificial means to give birth

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) Over 34,000 infertile women in Taiwan used assisted reproductive technology to try to give birth in 2016, with women aged 35 or over opting for the technology growing in number, according to a report by the Health Promotion Administration (HPA).

According to the HPA report, 34,486 infertile women tried to get pregnant using artificial means, including 99.4 percent through in vitro fertilization, in 2016, the last year for which data is available.

Of that number, 23,575 were women aged 35 or over seeking to give birth for the first time. That was up 22 percent from 2015 and accounted for 68.4 percent of the total group of women looking to assisted reproductive technology to get pregnant.

Dramatic increases in demand were seen across all age brackets, the HPA report showed.

The number of women in the 35-to-39 age group who used artificial means to try to get pregnant rose to 13,921 in 2016, up 33 percent year-on-year.

The number in the 40-to-44 age group increased to 7,836, up 32.2 percent year-on-year, the number in the 45-to-49 age group posted a 60.2 percent increase to 1,667, and the number in group aged 50 or over saw a 51 percent increase to 151, the report said.

Of the nearly 35,000 women who used to artificial reproductive technology in 2016, 9,670 got pregnant and 7,132 of them gave birth to 8,988 babies, an increase of 734 babies from the previous year.

The report also noted that the average age of women giving birth to their first child in 2017 rose to 30.8, an increase of 1.27 years from 2007, according to Ministry of the Interior statistics.

Women 35 and over giving birth to their first child accounted for 21.3 percent of all first-time births in Taiwan in 2017, an all-time high and up from 7.8 percent 10 years ago, an indication of the growing prevalence of older women giving birth.