Taiwan's Daxi Daxi Festival evening art party revolutionized 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a day of fun activities to kick off the Daxi Daxi Festival, the three-week celebration of Lord Guan's birthday, an evening of chromatic art and loud music inside of Lee Teng-fan's Ancient Residence in Taoyuan drew a hipper crowd than the typical temple celebration.

The performances began at 7 p.m. in the open air courtyard situated inside of the residence, an intimate enclosure to enjoy the music from.



A packed audience cheered for Taiwanese rockers, Sorry Youth (拍謝少年), indie group sshg (三牲獻藝), and dancers from Les Petites Choses Productions.



Artist (Children Chiu) VJ 邱智群 collaborated with Galaxy Gallery to transport merrymakers into a cloud of sound and warping visuals.



The night continued with powerful dance performances in the middle of the venue's two large screens and a rapid fire DJ, who held everything together.



The Daxi Daxi Festival parties on until August 5. Check out the full list of day and night activities on the festival's Facebook page.



