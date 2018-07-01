  1. Home
Taiwan's Daxi Daxi Festival evening art party revolutionized 

Contemporary met traditional then rocked the night away at the Daxi Daxi kickoff party 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/15 17:49

(By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a day of fun activities to kick off the Daxi Daxi Festival, the three-week celebration of Lord Guan's birthday, an evening of chromatic art and loud music inside of Lee Teng-fan's Ancient Residence in Taoyuan drew a hipper crowd than the typical temple celebration.

The performances began at 7 p.m. in the open air courtyard situated inside of the residence, an intimate enclosure to enjoy the music from. 


(Taiwan News Image) 

A packed audience cheered for Taiwanese rockers, Sorry Youth (拍謝少年), indie group sshg (三牲獻藝), and dancers from Les Petites Choses Productions.  


(Taiwan News Image) 

Artist (Children Chiu) VJ 邱智群 collaborated with Galaxy Gallery to transport merrymakers into a cloud of sound and warping visuals. 


(Taiwan News Image) 

The night continued with powerful dance performances in the middle of the venue's two large screens and a rapid fire DJ, who held everything together. 


(Taiwan News Image) 

The Daxi Daxi Festival parties on until August 5. Check out the full list of day and night activities on the festival's Facebook page. 


(Taiwan News Image) 
