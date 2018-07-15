Taiwan choirs win gold at Musica Eterna Roma international choir competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two Taiwanese choir groups won a combined four gold awards at the 9th Musica Eterna Roma international choir competition in Rome, Italy during July 11-15, reported CNA.

Taipei Fuhsing Private School (北市復興實中) won gold in the children's choir, and best program performance, while Taichung Artist Choir (台中藝術家室內合唱團) won gold in the adult mixed choir and Musica Sacra mixed choir.

The Musica Eterna Roma international choir competition has been held annually since 2005, drawing in singers and choirs of all ages and continents.

Taipei Fuhsing Private School's award-winning children's choir consisted of 49 students from grades five to nine.

The school choir held impromptu performances in the streets of Rome, performing both competition pieces and Taiwanese folk songs, drawing crowds.



Taipei Fuhsing Private School in Rome. (CNA image)

The students also visited Taiwan's embassy to the Holy See and ate pizza with Ambassador Matthew Lee (李世明).

Taiwanese contestant Kan Tsai-chen (甘采蓁) said despite the weather being hot in Rome, it was good to meet and share with music loves from all over the world, reported CNA.