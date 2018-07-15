60 Taiwan students show off homemade robots

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Students of the Japanese Human Academe Robot School presented their robots today (July 15) at the Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology in Tainan.

The contestants entered their robots into the creativity category or the competitive strength category. Children as young as kindergarten and grade one competed as well, constructing robots out of large playing blocks.



The Academy teaches children concentration, creativity, imagination, expressive power, creativity, and most importantly, how to think for themselves, said Academy chief executive Lin He-ming (林鶴鳴). Working with robots is not simply to allow children to play with toys, but to allow them to become elite thinkers.

"When children build robots they have to continuously think over their own errors and adjust accordingly," said Lin.

One MVP will be selected from today's competition to represent Taiwan Aug. 25 at the World Robot Competition in Tokyo.