Taiwanese man issued a bill for calling ambulances to treat minor illness too often

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A man living in Chiayi City in southwestern Taiwan was issued a bill by paramedics on Saturday (July 14) after he called the local fire bureau for an ambulance to take him to hospital to get his headache treated. He was later sent to a hospital less than 100 meters from his residence.

When a person is in legal emergency situations, calling 119 for an ambulance is free of charge.



However, statistics of Chiayi City’s Fire Bureau show that Chang has called for an ambulance for 11 times since June.

In a press release, the bureau said on Saturday it received a report at 8:44 a.m. on Saturday that somebody needed to be treated right away for an emergency medical condition. The bureau dispatched an ambulance right away to the stated address, and when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the man, surnamed Chang and about 46 years old, lying on a bed. Chang’s family told the paramedics that he began to suffer from headaches around 8:30 a.m., the fire bureau said.

The paramedics evaluated the patient and found all of his vital signs were normal and stable, definitely not an emergency case. As the patient had called an ambulance too often in recent times, which not only wasted emergency care resources but also tired out the dispatched personnel, the paramedics gave the patient a NT$800 bill and then sent him to the St. Martin De Porres Hospital for treatment, which is located less than 100 meters from where he lives, according to the fire bureau.

As the patient is “bigger” than ordinary people, the bureau dispatched more manpower to handle him, clearly affecting the operation of the local unit, the bureau said.

The bureau said it hoped that all ambulance services can be used on people who are truly in emergency situations and need to be sent to a hospital to get treatment right away.